Grant will help redevelop, connect areas in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk will get money to help redevelop portions of the city that sit along its waterfront and the downtown area.

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will help city staff members assess brownfield sites which are former industrial sites that could contain hazardous substances or pollutants.

At one time the locations had metal foundries, machine shops, rail yards, and steel facilities.

The city would focus on the Harbor Park area and Newton's Creek Watershed which includes Tidewater Gardens and communities along Saint Paul's Boulevard.

The locations cover areas in which there are high poverty rates and more than 1,800 deteriorating housing units.

Tuesday night, the city will accept the $200,000 grant which will help study those areas and improve connectivity with the ultimate goal of revitalizing them.

