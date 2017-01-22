Hampton Roads LGBTQ community raises concerns following inauguration

rainbow flag (Photo: RoterPanther, Thinkstock, RoterPanther)

NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) -- Dozens gathered in Norfolk to talk police and LGBTQ community relations Saturday.

This all came after hundreds protested during a “Sister March” earlier.

While the LGBTQ Town Hall was geared toward open discussion, many took the opportunity to respond to fears of a new presidential era.

Dean Cooper told 13News Now he’s worried about Transgender rights.

"Changes to making it more difficult to get my name and gender marker changed," said Dean Cooper.

The list of issues continued for Cooper. One man in the audience addressed local police about an endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police for Donald Trump.

LGBT liaison for Virginia Beach, Sergeant Shelly Meister responded.

"As a lesbian, I'm afraid of what the next four years will hold. So I know exactly where you're coming from. It's a weird dichotomy,” she said.

Talks also surrounded fear of a rise in hate crimes as well as school bullying over the next four years.

“I still see a lot of hatred in our schools,” said an audience member.

Police representatives talked about the effectiveness of police liaisons and the growing need in each city department.

Newport News Police announced the possibility of his department adopting the position.

“I want to come from a place of positivity, so I’m hoping for the best,” said Sgt. Meister.

Hampton Roads Pride organized on the Town Hall, saying turnout was much bigger than anticipated.

President, Michael Berlucchi, attributed the overwhelming attendance to all seven Hampton Roads police agencies’ participation.

This was the first time the organization was able to gather many different high-ranking police officers for an open discussion, Berlucchi said.

