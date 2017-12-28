Harry Potter themed 'Expecto Bar Crawl' coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District is hosting a Harry Potter themed bar crawl!
I'm Sirius.
EpicEventz is having the 21 and over 'Expecto Bar Crawl' event on January 27 from 3 to 9 p.m.
Potter and beer are being combined in magical mixture that you wont want to miss. Tickets are only $25 if purchased in advance and include many wizard-ing wonders. The price goes up to $35 at the door.
Ticket prices include the following:
- Your own unique Wand⚡️
- Lightning Bolt Tattoo
- Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup
- Surprise Harry Potter Souvenir gift
- Themed drink specials during the crawl
- Thousands of Wizards, Halfbloods and Muggles
- Neck lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials
Come all muggles and wizards, costumes are welcome.
Halfbloods, muggles and wizards can purchase a ticket, just click here.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
