Harry Potter themed 'Expecto Bar Crawl' coming to Norfolk

View of Hogwarts Castle at Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 16, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage) (Photo: Tara Ziemba, 2017 Tara Ziemba)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District is hosting a Harry Potter themed bar crawl!

I'm Sirius.

EpicEventz is having the 21 and over 'Expecto Bar Crawl' event on January 27 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Potter and beer are being combined in magical mixture that you wont want to miss. Tickets are only $25 if purchased in advance and include many wizard-ing wonders. The price goes up to $35 at the door.

Ticket prices include the following:

Your own unique Wand⚡️

Lightning Bolt Tattoo

Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup

Surprise Harry Potter Souvenir gift

Themed drink specials during the crawl

Thousands of Wizards, Halfbloods and Muggles

Neck lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials

Come all muggles and wizards, costumes are welcome.

Halfbloods, muggles and wizards can purchase a ticket, just click here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV