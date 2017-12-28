WVEC
Harry Potter themed 'Expecto Bar Crawl' coming to Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 10:02 PM. EST December 28, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District is hosting a Harry Potter themed bar crawl! 

I'm Sirius.

EpicEventz is having the 21 and over 'Expecto Bar Crawl' event on January 27 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Potter and beer are being combined in magical mixture that you wont want to miss. Tickets are only $25 if purchased in advance and include many wizard-ing wonders. The price goes up to $35 at the door.

Ticket prices include the following:

  • Your own unique Wand⚡️
  • Lightning Bolt Tattoo
  • Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup
  • Surprise Harry Potter Souvenir gift
  • Themed drink specials during the crawl
  • Thousands of Wizards, Halfbloods and Muggles
  • Neck lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials

Come all muggles and wizards, costumes are welcome.

Halfbloods, muggles and wizards can purchase a ticket, just click here.

