Here's your chance to work at The Main: 100 positions up for hire!

The Main hotel in Downtown Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Just a couple of weeks after it's grand opening, The Main hotel in downtown Norfolk is still the talk of the town with it's eclectic and unique spaces made for a great night out.

Well now, hotel officials want to give applicants a chance to be interviewed onsite for one of more than 100 new jobs on the property.

Gold Key | PHR is hosting an open-to-the-public job fair at The Main this coming Friday, April 14, at the Granby Ballroom inside the hotel at 100 E. Main St.

The hotel is looking to hire additional staff to meet the growing demand on the new property. Bar staff, wait staff, chef positions, banquet servers as well as its housekeeping department are all seeking new hires to add to its 350 onsite staffers.

“We pride ourselves on excellent service at all of our properties,” said Gold Key | PHR’s Executive Vice President of Administration, Elizabeth Weller. “We are looking to maintain a high level of service as the popularity of our restaurants, Grain, Varia and Saltine has exponentially grown since opening. It is exciting to be in a position of growing a staff based on demand and we hope we can find those additional 100 new team members this Friday.”

Click here to apply online in advance.

Hotel staffers say you should arrive interview ready with resume in hand.

