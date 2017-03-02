Home Depot to hire over 500 associates in Norfolk

home depot screen shot.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Home Depot is looking to hire 540 associates in Norfolk as the stores are preparing for their busiest selling season.

Available positions vary by store. All candidates must apply online by clicking here.

Nationwide, the home improvement giant is looking for 80,000 associates ahead of Spring.

College students, veterans and retirees are encouraged to apply.

