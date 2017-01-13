Home surveillance shows Ghent smash and grab

(Photo: Chuck Lane)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Ghent homeowner is hoping surveillance video helps identify a man who he says broke into his house and stole a 65-inch TV.

Chuck Lane shared the video of the alleged burglary with 13News Now. Lane lives on Harrington Avenue in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

"Someone broke in shortly after we left for work and stole our TV and my laptop, they shattered the sliding glass door," Lane wrote in a message.

According to the homeowner, the break-in happened sometime around 9 a.m.

"Apparently someone saw him carrying our TV and called the police, who left us a note," explained Lane.

Officer Jo Ann Hughes with the Norfolk Police Department says a burglary detective is looking into the case.

