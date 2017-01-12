Homicide investigation underway after woman dies at Norfolk hospital

Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman who walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound died overnight.

Police say authorities with the Children's Hospital for the King's Daughters called emergency dispatchers shortly before 11:30 p.m. stating a woman had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Police say they found what appears to be a crime scene in the 2300 block of Barre Street, showing where the incident may have happened.

The case is now an active homicide investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)