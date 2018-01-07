How to prepare yourself for broken, leaking pipes ahead of the warmer temperatures

(Photo: Ian Smith)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With the anticipated warm up in Hampton Roads this week, Norfolk Fire-Rescue is asking property owners to be better prepared if they have broken pipes and sprinkler systems leaking as a result of frozen pipes thawing.

Battalion Chief Harry Worley with the Norfolk Fire Department said there are several ways to make sure you are prepared:

Know where your water cutoff is located Know where the isolation valves for your sprinkler system are located Do not use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes Be careful with electrical equipment around leaking water Knowhow to turn off your power if water gets into the electrical system

