How to prepare yourself for broken, leaking pipes ahead of the warmer temperatures

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With the anticipated warm up in Hampton Roads this week, Norfolk Fire-Rescue is asking property owners to be better prepared if they have broken pipes and sprinkler systems leaking as a result of frozen pipes thawing.
Battalion Chief Harry Worley with the Norfolk Fire Department said there are several ways to make sure you are prepared:
- Know where your water cutoff is located
- Know where the isolation valves for your sprinkler system are located
- Do not use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes
- Be careful with electrical equipment around leaking water
- Knowhow to turn off your power if water gets into the electrical system
