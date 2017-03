Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Hampton Roads Transit bus was involved in an accident with a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at Sewells Point Road and Chesapeake Boulevard.

Eight people were on board the bus. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

