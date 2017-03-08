HRT misses budget by $5 million

HRT bus (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "If I was running an organization and this happened, there would be heads rolling."

Those were harsh words directed at Hampton Roads Transit from Norfolk Councilman Tm Smigiel on Tuesday night.

The agency missed its 2016 budget by more than $5 million.

Now, Norfolk will be on the hook for about $2 million of that money.

The budget problems are attributed to decreased ridership, and increased overtime due to a driver shortage.

The remaining $3 million shortfall will be split between Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, and Portsmouth, based on the number of service hours in each city.

