HRT task force to brief cities on budget overrun

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Sometime this week, a Hampton Roads Transit task force will brief city managers about the agency's budget overrun.

HRT announced last week that it exceeded its 2016 budget by more than $5 million. The City of Norfolk will be responsible for about $2 million of that money, while the remaining three million will be split between five other cities.

Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Newport News have also decided to form their own HRT budget task force.

