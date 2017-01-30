Husband charged with murder of wife in Norfolk

David M. Tackett (Photo: Henrico County Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is accused of murdering his wife inside her home.

Police found 36-year-old Sophan Toran dead inside the home in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard Saturday after someone asked emergency workers to check on her welfare.

Detectives reclassifed the case from an undetermined death investigation to a homicide investigation.

Police arrested her husband, David M. Tackett, 40 in Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

Tackett is charged with Second Degree Murder.

He is being held in Henrico County with no bond set.

(© 2017 WVEC)