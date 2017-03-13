Inside look: Waterside District almost ready for grand opening

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- We are now just weeks away from the grand opening of the new Waterside District -- the entertainment hub which developers hope will become 'the living room' of the city.

On any given day, there are almost 200 workers on site. Every inch of the old Waterside is being re-imagined.

"There's a lot going on," said Glenn Sutch, president of the new Waterside District.

13News Now joined Sutch for a hard hat tour of the mega-project.

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

First stop, the Market: a 30,000 square foot, wide open area in the middle of the building.

"It will be filled with bars and eateries, so a great meeting spot," explained Sutch.

Among the eateries that are set to occupy the space are Luk Fu, Carolina Cupcakery, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Cogan's Pizza, and Star Hill Brewery.

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

There will also be a deli and a coffee shop, which will open daily at 6 a.m.

Walk over the east side of the Market and you will hit the entrance to PBR and Guy Fieri's Smokehouse.

PBR, a country-themed bar, will be complete with several stages and a mechanical bull. Sutch hinted that, already, several national acts have signed up to perform at the bar.

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

"The garage doors roll up, and there will be about 300 more seats for people to enjoy the beautiful skyline of the city outside," said Sutch.

There are also plans in place to allow local food trucks to park outside PBR, giving people yet another option for food.

On the other side of the building, the Blue Moon Taphouse is coming along. The bar will also boast several stages for local and regional acts, as well as hundreds of beers on tap, accompanied by an extensive food menu.

But, you won't have to stay inside the new Waterside District to have a good time.

"This is what I'm probably most excited about, and this is what the city doesn't have, is waterside dining," said Sutch.

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

The new venue design allows for the outside feel to come inside. Some garage-like doors, as seen at PBR, have been installed alongside the back of the building. They can easily be lifted up to allow for the open-air feel.

Remember the old amphitheater style seating along the Elizabeth River? Sutch says there are plans in place to add a stage, which on the weekend will be buzzing with street performers, as well as local, regional and national music acts.

"This is going to be a place for the whole family," said Sutch.

Just west of the stage will be an outdoor bar and a green space Sutch refers to as 'the Yard'.

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

"This is going to be a pretty neat area, it will be all social gaming, it will be bocce ball, corn hole, and life size checkers and chess," he explained.

'The Yard' will become an area that people can frequent without going inside the District. Four-legged friends are also welcome to come by.

Looking for something more 'classy'? Just head upstairs to the Harbor Club -- a place where people can enjoy panoramic views of the Elizabeth River, stylish interior and a signature food and drink menu.

(Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

Sutch says the big announcement on the grand opening is coming "very soon." He hinted that, already, several big national acts have signed up to help celebrate during the opening week.

In the days leading up to the opening, Waterside District will continue holding daily interviews for people interested in filling the thousand jobs the entertainment hub is set to bring.

Click here to learn more about the eateries and bars set to open their doors at the Waterside District.

