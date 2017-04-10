Macro photo of a bed bug (Photo: John-Reynolds, John-Reynolds)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk high school has been treated for bed bugs after several of the blood-sucking insects had been found since the end of March.

A school spokesperson says crews sprayed Lake Taylor High School with pesticide treatment throughout the building on Sunday.

A state inspector oversaw the process, and gave the bed bug all-clear afterwards.+

School division spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand said there were several sightings of the bugs during the past several weeks. LeGrand said that the situation was not considered an infestation, adding that only one bed bug was sighted in each instance/location.

Dates of the sightings:

March 23

March 28

March 31

April 4

April 5

Last week, the principal of Lake Taylor High School notified the community of the situation through robocalls.

Norfolk Public Schools reminded families that it's imperative the community do its part to curtail the spread of the bed bugs by understanding how the pests move from place to place and how to get rid of them.

The school division provided information about bed bugs from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and from the Centers for Disease Control.

