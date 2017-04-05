Sunrise over dark mountain silhouette (Photo: bruev)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be hosting their 90th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at the historic Cape Henry Memorial Cross on JEB Fort Story.

The event will take place on April 16, at 6:30 a.m.

Rev. Fred Butterfield, Cru Military, will be the guest speaker for this years service. Joint Base Commander Capt. Joey Frantzen and mayor of Virginia Beach, Will Sessoms will also be there.

The Cape Henry Memorial Cross is a historically rich site. The on-site memorial cross was erected in 1935 by the Daughters of the American Colonists to commemorate the raising of a cross by the first settlers who came ashore in 1607. The location is a part of the Colonial National Historic Park administered by the National Park Service.

The public is invited to participate in the annual event. For more information call the JEB-FS Chapel at 757-462-7472.

© 2017 WVEC-TV