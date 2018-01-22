Eric Brian Brown (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities will have to wait a little longer to find out if the Navy veteran accused of abducting and killing Ashanti Billie is mentally competent to stand trial.

Eric Brown is charged in federal court with abducting the 19-year-old from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

13News Now was first to tell you Brown was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Now, we’ve learned the warden there sent a letter to a federal judge asking for an extension on the medical evaluation.

"Pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, Section 4247, in addition to the evaluation period of 30 days beginning the day he arrived at our facility, due to the large number of evaluations received at this facility and in order to allow our clinical staff sufficient time to conduct a thorough examination, we are respectfully requesting an extension which would allow us an additional 15 days to complete the evaluation," the warden wrote.

According to court documents, that judge has approved the 15-day extension and ordered the exam be complete by February 2, 2018. The final report is due a month after that.

Previously filed court documents show the government believes there is reasonable cause to think Brown may not be competent to stand trial.

Police in Charlotte have charged Brown with murder. Billie's body was found behind a Charlotte church about two weeks after she was last seen in Virginia.

