Judge appoints acting city treasurer to replace Burfoot

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Days after a judge suspended Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, his deputy treasurer has been named to replace him.

Judge Everett Martin Jr. appointed Amelia Ortega as acting treasurer of the City of Norfolk on Wednesday.

Burfoot was found guilty in December of selling his votes while he served on City Council and for lying about it, but he continued to come to work as the city's treasurer. Under Virginia law, an official convicted of a felony can stay in office while appeals are being heard. But a judge can suspend him.

When he suspended Burfoot on Friday, Judge Martin wrote "there will be further erosion of the trust" of city residents had Burfoot continued to serve.

Burfoot's sentencing in federal court is scheduled for April.

