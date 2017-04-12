Judge denies Burfoot motion for new trial

Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge denied all motions for a new trial and acquittal of charges for Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

Burfoot was found guilty of corruption and perjury back in December. Prosecutors argue he should be sentenced to 17 years in prison, to send a message that they hope deters others from corruption. His lawyer has argued for a much shorter two-year sentence.

Burfoot's attorney, Andrew Sacks, is also claiming new evidence and information has come to light.

"I feel if i don't act, i might be derelict in my duties," Sacks told the judge.

At the end of Wednesday's hearing, where Sacks lost all of his post-trial motions, he brought up two concerns.

The first was the health of developer Ronnie Boone Sr.

Sacks says he recently discovered that Boone was suffering from early-onset dementia. He is now questioning if Boone was even qualified to testify as one of the prosecution's key witnesses during trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Henry C. Morgan sentenced Boone last month to a year of house arrest, citing concerns about his health.

Burfoot's defense also raised concerns after he learned Councilman Paul Riddick sponsored a fundraiser for Dwight Etheridge after he was released from prison. Etheridge was in custody at the time of the trial. He was serving several years for his role in the Bank of the Commonwealth corruption case. Sacks also told the judge he heard Riddick gave Etheridge a job upon his release.

Riddick testified for the prosecution during the trial, telling the jury Etheridge told him Burfoot was asking for money in exchange for his support.

Sentencing is still set for next Monday, April 17.

Sentencing is still set for next Monday, April 17.

