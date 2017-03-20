Judge: Norfolk developer to serve no prison time in bribery case

Ronald Boone, Sr. leaving court Friday after pleadning guilty to bribing Norfolk treasurer Anthony Burfoot. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Developer Ronnie Boone, Sr., who pleaded guilty to bribing Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, was sentenced to three years probation and 12 months home confinement Monday.

In court, concerns about Boone's health were expressed. The judge wasn't sure if Boone would be able to survive prison time.

An indictment stated that Boone and other people knowingly and unlawfully executed and attempted to execute a scheme to defraud Fulton Bank and BB&T Bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Court documents also said that between March 2004 and December 2014, Boone, Burfoot, and other people conspired with each other to scheme and defraud the citizens of Norfolk through bribery.

The indictment said that Boone secretly provided cash, gifts, and other things of value to Burfoot in exchange for Burfoot's agreement to perform specific official actions and other official actions on an as-needed basis.

Boone's wife, realtor Judy Boone, issued a statement after his sentencing:

I am eternally thankful to the court for showing leniency today in its sentencing of my husband, Ronald Boone, Sr.

He has made no excuses for his mistakes and has accepted full responsibility. I am hopeful that people will be able to look beyond this sad incident and remember that he has a kind heart and has helped a great many people in Hampton Roads through his numerous charitable works and community efforts.

Please also know that this sentence does not affect Judy Boone Realty. We are committed to serving our community and will continue to do so. I am so grateful for our loyal clients who have stayed the course with us through this tough time.

This does, however, greatly affect our family. We have been through some extremely challenging times before in our lives and have been able to rise above them through positive prayers of faith and supportive unified strength in our family and friends. With God's grace and mercy, I trust this will also be how we will get through this difficult chapter together.

Thank you for respecting the privacy that our family needs to move forward right now.

