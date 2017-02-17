WVEC
Judge suspends Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot

Staff , WVEC 1:12 PM. EST February 17, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --  Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Everett Martin ordered Friday that Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot be suspended.

Attorney Ron Batliner filed the request after a federal jury found Burfoot guilty of six felony charges.

Burfoot, who formerly served on Norfolk City Council, was accused of taking bribes from developers in exchange for favorable votes while he was a council member.

Virginia law allows officials convicted of felonies to remain in office while the appeals process plays out. A judge may choose to suspend a convicted official.

Burfoot's lawyer, Andrew Sacks, argued that his client was not "convicted" because a judge had not entered a judgement in the case or sentenced Burfoot.

Martin's order stated that Burfoot is suspended from February 20 at 5 p.m. through April 21 or through another date that may be ordered by the court.

