Juvenile arrested for murder of Norfolk rapper

Anthony Sinclair (Photo: Courtesy of family)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An arrest has been made in the case of the murder of an up-and-coming rapper in Norfolk.

18-year-old Anthony Sinclair was gunned down outside the Days Inn Motel in the 1400 block of N. Military Highway on August 8.

During the course of their investigation, Norfolk homicide detectives identified the suspect -- a juvenile -- who was arrested August 30 on charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Because the suspect is not legally an adult, police have not released a name.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

