King Harald V of Norway (left) is welcomed at NATO Allied Command Transformation headquarters in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The King of Norway was in Norfolk on Thursday, visiting NATO Allied Command Transformation headquarters.

During his visit, King Harald V met with Norwegian officials, and was briefed on current NATO issues.

That includes the upcoming multi-national NATO exercise Trident Juncture, taking place next year.

