Large cloud of smoke rises as crews battle Norfolk house fire

(Photo: Norfolk Fire Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire that broke out in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

Police dispatch said the fire broke out around 12:10 p.m. in the 7 block of A Avenue. Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the structure.

Norfolk Fire Rescue said the structure was a three-story. No one was inside, but firefighters did pull a dog out from the building that suffered from significant burns. Animal Control transported the dog for treatment.

Crews were inside battling the flames, but had to be pulled out for safety reasons and continued fighting the fire from the outside. Much of the fire was located in the rear of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTOS: Large house fire in Norfolk

