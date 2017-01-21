NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) As hundreds of thousands of women from across the country marched on Washington, a crowd of at least several hundred gathered in Norfolk to march in solidarity in a "Sister March."

13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera captured the sights and sounds of the event.

According to a sister march webpage, an estimated 2.6 million people took part in 673 marches in all 50 states and 32 countries, from Belarus to New Zealand — with the largest taking place in Washington.

The crowds were so large in some cities that marching was almost impossible. In Chicago, organizers halted the march and rallied at Grant Park instead as crowds swelled to 150,000, although thousands still marched. In New York City, the number was 200,000; in Boston, media reported more than 100,000 people marching in Boston Common. In Oakland, Calif., police estimated that about 60,000 people took part in the women's march. San Francisco’s rally was scheduled to begin at 3 pm local time, with a march at 5 pm.

In D.C., the huge crowds come a day after empty space was spotted on the National Mall ahead of Trump's inauguration speech and bare bleachers were noticeable along the inaugural parade route.

According to a post on Nextdoor.com advertising the march, Pam Northam, wife of Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, along with Daun Sessoms Hester, former Vice Mayor of Norfolk were expected to be in attendance.

