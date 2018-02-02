Gavel on black (Photo: zimmytws)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The daughter of a man shot to death by police two years ago is suing the officers involved for $12.3 million.



The Virginian-Pilot reports Michelle Young filed a lawsuit on Jan. 9 accusing officers of executing her father "in cold blood" during a standoff in 2016. Prosecutors say Norfolk Police went to 58-year-old Keith Wilfred Richardson's house after a woman called and said her husband was in his house with handguns and knives. But Young says her father, who she says was mentally ill, never posed a threat and was trying to retrieve his dog when he was killed. A K9 was also killed in the fight.



Commonwealth's Attorney Greg Underwood declared the shooting justified in August 2016. The lawsuit claims wrongful death and assault and battery.



