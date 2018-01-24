WVEC
'Les Miserables' returns to Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 10:13 AM. EST January 24, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables returns to Norfolk. 

The musical phenomenon will play at Chrysler Hall from January 23-28, with eight total performances. 

"I'm delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever," said Cameron Mackintosh. 

The show returns with a new stage and re-imagined scenery inspired by paintings of Victor Hugo. 

