Lidl holding hiring event in Norfolk

Kristina Zverjako, WVEC 9:02 AM. EST January 13, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery store giant Lidl, is holding a hiring event for people interested in store leadership positions. 

Back in 2016, several Lidl stores were announced to open in Hampton Roads. 

The hiring event is happening January 13-14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside hotel. Walk-ins are welcome, although candidates are encouraged to apply online. 

According to Lidl, the starting salary for store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan.

Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits.

 

