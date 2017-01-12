Lidl to hold hiring event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery store giant Lidl, is holding a hiring event for people interested in store leadership positions.
Back in 2016, several Lidl stores were announced to open in Hampton Roads.
The hiring event is set for January 13-14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside hotel. Walk-ins are welcome, although candidates are encouraged to apply online.
According to Lidl, the starting salary for store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan.
Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits.
