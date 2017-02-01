Lidl to hold hiring event in Norfolk

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery retailer Lidl is continuing to recruit people for store leadership positions.

Back in 2016, several Lidl stores were announced to open in Hampton Roads.

A hiring event has been scheduled in Norfolk. It will be held on February 7-8 from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Waterside Hotel.

According to Lidl, the starting salary for store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, as well as a 401(k) retirement plan.

Candidates are encouraged to apply here, although walk ins are welcome during the hiring event.

(© 2017 WVEC)