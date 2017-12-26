Light rail and ferry service open late on New Year's Eve

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Tide and the Elizabeth River Ferry will run later on Sunday night for people looking to ring in the New Year in Downtown Norfolk.

The light rail and the ferry will both run until 2 a.m. Monday, January 1.

Thirty-minute service will start at 9 p.m. on Sunday. That's typically the time light rail service ends.

That means you will have four more hours to make it home safely.

Tickets for The Tide can be purchased at the stations from the ticket vending machines located on all the platforms.



Tickets for the Elizabeth River Ferry can be purchased on the ferry. Exact change is required when paying on board.



Tickets for all HRT services also can be purchased at many Farm Fresh and 7-Eleven stores and other vendors. See our website for a list of vendors in your city.



Local bus service will run on a Sunday schedule and no additional bus service will be added beyond the regular service hours.

