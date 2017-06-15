Light rail public hearing on base extension

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads Transit is asking for your input on its plan to bring light rail to Naval Station Norfolk. They are holding a meeting Thursday evening to gather input from the community.

It's being held at Lambert's Point Community Center starting at 5:30, and should last about two hours.

An engineering firm is conducting a $1.4 million year-long study to determine the best possible path to the base.

