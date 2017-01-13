Local churches sponsor 'Under the Gun' exhibit in Norfolk

(Photo: Under the Gun)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An exhibit aimed at pushing the community to seek new avenues for saving lives from violence is ready to be unveiled in Norfolk.

The show is sponsored by several local churches, including St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grace Episcopal Church and Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

The exhibit will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 13th and be on display at Work Release on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays through February 4th.

Under the Gun was be curated by Jesse Scaccia, and co-curated by Hannah Serrano.

Scaccia and Serrano are said to be the lead activists behind the initial formation of the NEON District, and previously were leaders of numerous other public art and vibrancy projects.

