MacArthur Center unveils 'LOVE' artwork

A new art installation is at MacArthur Center, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Staff , WVEC 7:54 AM. EST February 12, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and Macarthur Center is trying to help you get in the loving spirit.

The mall unveiled an art installation called "LOVE" over the weekend. It's an extension of the 49-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand. 

Visitors to the artwork are encouraged to take pictures with it and share them on Facebook at Facebook.com/MacArthurCenter and Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers and on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #MACARTHUR CENTER and #LOVEVA.

If you visit the mural, you can enter to win a Valentine's Day gift package. 

You can see the artwork at MacArthur Center's center court until Saturday, February 17.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


