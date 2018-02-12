MacArthur Center unveils 'LOVE' artwork

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and Macarthur Center is trying to help you get in the loving spirit.

The mall unveiled an art installation called "LOVE" over the weekend. It's an extension of the 49-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand.

Visitors to the artwork are encouraged to take pictures with it and share them on Facebook at Facebook.com/MacArthurCenter and Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers and on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #MACARTHUR CENTER and #LOVEVA.

If you visit the mural, you can enter to win a Valentine's Day gift package.

You can see the artwork at MacArthur Center's center court until Saturday, February 17.

