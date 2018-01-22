Man accused of homeless man's death in 2016 acquitted of murder

Terrence M. Booth (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A jury has found a man not guilty of murder after he was accused of fatally shooting a homeless man at Lafayette Park in 2016.

Terrence M. Booth, 40, was arrested in the summer of 2016 for the death of 46-year-old Addison J. Shearin.

On July 18 of that year, police were called to the park where they found Shearin suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Booth was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

A little more than a year later, when Booth finally faced trial, he was acquitted of murder. However, he still faces the weapons charge.

