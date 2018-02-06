Man acknowledges killing girlfriend, could face 16 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Lamontraye McAdams, who faced a Second Degree Murder charge for killing his girlfriend and Maury High School student Nateria Powell, entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of Involuntary Manslaughter Tuesday.
Police said McAdams shot Powell on Lead Street in May 2017. McAdams, whom people called "Nae" died at the hospital.
In addition to the plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, McAdams entered guilty pleas to Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Serious Injury and Obstruction of Justice.
McAdams' sentencing is scheduled for May 4. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.
McAdams' mother said Tuesday, "I'm sorry for everyone involved."
