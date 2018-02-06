Man acknowledges killing girlfriend, could face 16 years in prison

Lamontraye McAdams (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Lamontraye McAdams, who faced a Second Degree Murder charge for killing his girlfriend and Maury High School student Nateria Powell, entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of Involuntary Manslaughter Tuesday.

Police said McAdams shot Powell on Lead Street in May 2017. McAdams, whom people called "Nae" died at the hospital.

Nateria Powell (Photo: Family)

In addition to the plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, McAdams entered guilty pleas to Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Serious Injury and Obstruction of Justice.

McAdams' sentencing is scheduled for May 4. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

McAdams' mother said Tuesday, "I'm sorry for everyone involved."

