Man arrested for murder of teenager in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have charged a man on Friday in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Deshawn Spencer.

Akail J. Allen, 18, of the 800 block of Whitaker Lane remains behind bars without bond.

Police charged Allen with one count each of the following: second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and gang participation.

On April 24, policed said they received a call about gunfire in the 1500 block of Wilson Road at 11 p.m.

When officers go there they found 17-year-old Deshawn Spencer who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, but he did not survive.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Akail Allen was developed as a potential suspect. As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to secure charges against Allen in relation to Spencer's killing.

Allen was previously incarcerated at the Norfolk City jail for unrelated charges.

Norfolk Police encourage anyone with information about this murder investigation to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.





