Man badly hurt in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in Norfolk.

The shooting happened at the Atlantic Apartments on Norview Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers pulled up to the scene, they found a man badly injured.

He was rushed to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

