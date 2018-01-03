Man charged in homicide of Norfolk preschool teacher

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 70-year-old man is charged in connection with the murder of an Oceanair Elementary School teacher.

Norfolk Police say Edward Shaw, from Utah, shot 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix around 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 300 block of Virginian Drive.

Investigators believe after Shaw shot Hendrix, he was shot by an acquaintance of Hendrix who was trying to help her.

When first responders arrived, Hendrix was found sitting inside her car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital but died shortly after.

Hendrix’s acquaintance was still on scene and unharmed when police arrived.

At around 9 p.m., Chesapeake police found a man, later identified as Shaw, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his car parked in the 600 block of Happy Acres Road.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, says Shaw told officers that he pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 64 and was shot near the Deep Creek exit.

Shaw was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but Anaya says his injuries are non life-threatening.

State police then contacted Norfolk Police and both investigated the possible connection with the incidents.

As a result of the collaboration, Norfolk police homicide detectives charged Shaw with Hendrix’s murder on January 2.

The State Police have found no evidence to support the allegation of a road rage shooting incident on the interstate.

Once out of the hospital, Shaw will be taken to Norfolk City Jail where he will be held without bond.

As this is an ongoing investigation, detectives have not released any other details surrounding this deadly shooting.



