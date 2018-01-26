WVEC
Close

Man charged with reckless handling of gun in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 9:24 AM. EST January 26, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday night. 

Police said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangrove Avenue around 10 p.m. 

Investigators determined that a 24-year-old man was inside a house with someone else who was handling a gun when it fired. He had a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Rakeem Manley, 24, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

No other injuries were reported.

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories