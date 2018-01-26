Man charged with reckless handling of gun in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangrove Avenue around 10 p.m.

Investigators determined that a 24-year-old man was inside a house with someone else who was handling a gun when it fired. He had a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Rakeem Manley, 24, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

No other injuries were reported.

