Man dies after going into water off Ocean View

13NewsNow.com

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A 19-year-old died Saturday evening after he went into the water off of Ocean View.

Norfolk police said dispatchers received a call for a possible drowning at East Ocean View Avenue and Warwick Avenue.

Officers and paramedics arrived and began searching for the man. First responders found Christopher Joyner in the water and took him to shore. Medics took Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center where he died a short time later.

