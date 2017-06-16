Man expected to survive after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were working to find the person responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday.

Officer Jo Ann Hughes with Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lead St.

The person who was hurt was a 44-year-old man whom medics took to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Hughes said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

