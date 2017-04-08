Man found pinned between train, railroad tracks

file photo (Photo: Luke Sharrett, Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in the hospital after emergency crews pulled him out from underneath a train in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

Norfolk Fire Rescue says they were dispatched to the railroad tracks near Terminal Boulevard and Diven Street at around 3:30 a.m. Upon arriving, they found a man with multiple traumatic injuries beneath the train and the rails.

Crews extracted the man from beneath the train and he was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There is no word on the man's condition at this time.

