Man injured after fire destroys camper in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire crews worked to contain a fire that completely engulfed and destroyed a camper and landed one man in the hospital Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief Julian Williamson told us the camper first caught fire at 9:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Mapleton Ave.
When units arrived at the scene, they found a 60-year-old man who had been in the camper when the fire started.
He suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene, then rushed to the hospital.
The camper was declared a total loss after the fire was declared under control at 9:50 a.m.
Flames aslo damaged a truck that was up against the camper and the exterior of a nearby home.
Investigators are still working to determine what exactly caused the fire.
