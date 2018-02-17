Man injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An early morning shooting sent one man to the hospital Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened outside a house party in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around 1 a.m.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

There's no suspect information or motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV