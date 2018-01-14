Man robbed, shot in Norfolk; police looking for suspect

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police detectives are looking for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Military Highway.

Police said a man attempted to use an ATM in the area when a masked suspect went up to him and demanded money. The victim refused and the suspect shot him.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what has been described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6'0" in height with a slender build.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV