Man robs two Norfolk businesses within minutes of each other

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An armed man robbed two businesses within ten minutes of each other on Sunday evening.
Detectives say around 7:20 p.m., the suspect walked into the Walgreens located at 8609 Tidewater Drive, took put a gun and demanded cigarettes from the cashier.
After robbing the store, investigators say he went to the McDonalds located two blocks away. .
Once inside, the man took out the gun and demanded money from the cashier.
The suspect has been described as a white man in his late forties to early fifties, and around five feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey plaid hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and white shoes.
No one was injured in either robbery.
As police continue to investigate the robberies, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs