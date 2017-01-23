Man robs two Norfolk businesses within minutes of each other

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An armed man robbed two businesses within ten minutes of each other on Sunday evening.

Detectives say around 7:20 p.m., the suspect walked into the Walgreens located at 8609 Tidewater Drive, took put a gun and demanded cigarettes from the cashier.

After robbing the store, investigators say he went to the McDonalds located two blocks away. .

Once inside, the man took out the gun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his late forties to early fifties, and around five feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey plaid hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and white shoes.

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

No one was injured in either robbery.

As police continue to investigate the robberies, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.

