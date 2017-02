Elisha Hernandez

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man will spend the next 33 years in prison for a Norfolk murder.

Police say Elisha Hernandez and two other men killed Robert Knight III on Kingston Avenue in East Oceanview, back in March of 2016.

Officers found the victim shot multiple times inside a van.

The cases against the two other suspects are still working their way through court.

