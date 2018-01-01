Man shot and killed early New Year's Day in Norfolk

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It was a violent start to the new year in Norfolk, as a person was shot and killed less than an hour after the clock struck midnight.

Officers rushed to the 800 block of West 35th Street at about 12:40 a.m. where they found a man had been shot inside his home.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives have no motive or suspect information, and ask that anyone who may have information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

