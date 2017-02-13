Man taken into custody after allegedly trespassing inside Maury High School

Maury High School (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities have taken a man into custody who was accused of trespassing on Maury High School property Monday.

Administrators tell us that during the school's lunch period, they found an unidentified man on school premises.

Once the man was stopped and questioned about why he was in the building, he fled the scene one foot.

School officials immediately contacted authorities who investigated the matter.

Administrators then sent out this alert to parents via the school's notification system:

"This morning there was a trespasser in the cafeteria during lunch. When confronted by security and the School Resource Officer the trespasser ran from the building. The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating the incident."

Norfolk Public Schools then reported that police apprehended the suspect and that he is now being held for questioning.

No other details have been released at this time, including the suspect's identity or why exactly he was on school property.

