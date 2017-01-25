Man wanted for Norfolk murder arrested in Maryland

Ricardo Spencer (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk man wanted for murder has been captured by U.S. Marshals after six months on the run.

23-year-old Ricardo Spencer was arrested in Maryland on Jan. 25, 2017. He was wanted for his alleged role in a double shooting that happened July 30, 2016 in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk.

Shortly after warrants were issued in the case, the U.S. Marshals and Norfolk Fugitive Unit quickly launched an investigation into Spencer's whereabouts. It was recently found that Spencer was hiding with family out of state.

The U.S. Marshals in Dover, Del., were contacted for assistance last week after Marshals in Norfolk believed Spencer may be in Delaware. Further investigation by the Marshals in Dover revealed the specific address Spencer was hiding at, just across the border in Maryland.

Authorities say Spencer was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the city of Elkton.

Spencer is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center in Elkton, Maryland, while awaiting return to Norfolk.

